Ben Kweller Joins Forces With Waxahatchee For Collaborative New Single “Dollar Store”

Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025

Today, Ben Kweller has shared the second song from his soon-to-be-released album, Cover The Mirrors, which is his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev in 2023. “Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)” was written with Modern Love Child and features vocals by Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield. The song is a ‘90s nostalgia gut punch that feels like something you heard on the late-night radio as a teen alone in your bedroom.

“Dollar Store’ is a battle between moving forward and wallowing in your sadness forever,” Kweller says. “Anxiety, boredom, hopelessness and all these things consume me from time to time, especially after we lost Dorian. It’s hard not to focus on everything I’ve lost and in the depths of my sorrow I realized that something was gained. It’s like an additional layer in the spectrum of understanding. My highs are higher and my lows are lower. ”

The artist adds: “My love is deeper and my calling is stronger. Collaborating with friends has not only made this new music more magical, but it also made my life more bearable. I’m reminded of how the community came alongside my wife Lizzy and me when we were at our lowest. I’ll never take my friendships for granted because we have such limited time on Earth. My soul’s purpose is to bring comfort to people through music and I’m determined now more than ever to spread it far and wide while I have the chance.”