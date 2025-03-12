Ben Kweller Releases New Song Featuring Coconut Records “Depression”

Home News Charlotte Huot March 12th, 2025 - 11:02 PM

Ben Kweller has released his latest single, “Depression,” a slinky synth-driven collaboration with Coconut Records, aka Jason Schwartzman. The track marks another glimpse into Cover The Mirrors, Kweller’s first album since the tragic loss of his son Dorian Zev in 2023. The 12-song record arrives May 30 via The Noise Company—what would have been Dorian’s 19th birthday.

“Depression” began with a preset sound from the same keytar Kweller has owned since he was eight years old. The song unfolds with a simple groove, carrying sharp lyrical weight beneath its glossy surface.

“When Dorian died in the crash I went into a spiral… none cut as deep as ‘Depression,’” Kweller said. “It says what most of us feel when we’re at our lowest… and then takes a sharp turn. That’s me whenever I’m crushed and can’t get out of bed—I’m just looking for the sharp turn to something good.”

Schwartzman, who first met Kweller over two decades ago, called the collaboration a full-circle moment. “BK is one of the finest songwriters we got… This song has got a great groove. It’s simple yet deceptively complex… the way he sums up this feeling is, at least for me, pretty spot on.”

“Depression” follows earlier singles “Optimystic” and “Dollar Store” (featuring Waxahatchee), previewing the emotional depth and sonic variety of Cover The Mirrors, which also includes guests like The Flaming Lips and MJ Lenderman.

Kweller is also heading out on a North American tour beginning April 15, with support from RYMAN and cheese touch.