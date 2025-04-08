Arcade Fire Announce New Album Pink Elephant For May 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Year Of The Snake”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 12:55 PM

Pink Elephant is the seventh studio album by Arcade Fire and it will be released on May 9, through Columbia Records. Composed of 10 new tracks of cinematic mystical punk and clocking in at 42 minutes, Pink Elephant is produced by Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, Daniel Lanois and was recorded at Win and Régine’s own Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.

The term “pink elephant” refers to that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid. So, when experienced in its entirety, Pink Elephant invites the listener on a sonic odyssey that exists within the perception of the individual, which is a meditation on both darkness and light and the beauty within. The layers of this condensed epic is to unfold and reveal new dimensions with each successive listen.

Also, the band has shared the first track, “Year of the Snake,” which is a joyous instant classic buoyed by the enveloping warmth of Régine’s vocals, features her Arcade Fire debut on bass and Win Butler’s debut on drums. The song’s title refers to 2025 being the Lunar Year of the Snake that represents a time for renewal, positive transformation and new beginnings as the band sheds its skin once again and is born anew by delivering the unique trademark sound of Arcade Fire.

Pink Elephant Track List

Open Your Heart or Die Trying Pink Elephant Year of the Snake Circle of Trust Alien Nation Beyond Salvation Ride or Die I Love Her Shadow She Cries Diamond Rain Stuck In My Head

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna