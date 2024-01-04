Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry Shares New Iron Claw Original Song “Live That Way Forever”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry scored The Iron Claw, which is Sean Durkin’s new film about the Von Erich wrestling family. The movie is about second youngest brother Mike Von Erich gains an interest in music before being shuffled into the family business. There is a scene where all the brothers go to a house party where Mike’s band is playing and during the scene, the character performs an original song that Parry and Little Scream wrote for the movie called “Live That Way Forever.”

Although the full score for The Iron Claw came out last month, a studio version of “Live That Way Forever” has recently been released streaming services for those who want to hear the song being performed by Parry, Little Scream and the Barr Brothers.