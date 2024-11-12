High Water Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Arcade Fire, Lord Huron and More

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 12:31 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

It has been announced that South Carolina’s High Water Festival will be back on April 26th & 27th, at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

There will be over 15 acts performing and no sets will overlap. Meaning, you won’t have to sacrifice seeing one artist or band to see another.

Last year, the festival saw The Flaming Lips and Shovels and Rope perform. But this year, the headliners include Arcade Fire, who also played Lollapalooza Chile this year and Lord Huron, who’s embarking on their own tour next spring. The festival will also feature performances from Mt. Joy, Counting Crows, The Backseat Lovers, Trampled By Turtles, Amos Lee, Flipturn, Julien Baker & Torres, Waxahatchee, Joy Oladokun, The War & Treaty, Medium Build, Wild Rivers, Evan Honer, Gigi Perez, Darren Kiely, Goldie Boutilier, Easy Honey and Ethan Tasch.

Fans are able to sign up for presale access to buy 1 and 2-day tickets, through their website. Multiple types of tickets for the festival will be available, including General Admission, GA+, Stono Stage Beacher Ticker (GA+ ticket with bleacher seating), VIP and High Water Festival’s Platinum Package. Payment plans are available for these tickets, starting at $25 down. $3 from each ticket sale will go to charities in North Charleston. The remaining tickets will become available to the public starting November 14th at 12 pm Eastern Time, also on their website. See their website for the full list of amenities included with tickets.

This is sure to be a great time, celebrating music, food and libations. While you listen to your favorite bands, you can eat some of the tastiest foods in the area. There will also be cocktails and craft beer served at the festival. Festival-goers will have a wide variety of artist merch available for purchase at the festival, as well.