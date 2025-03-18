My Morning Jacket Shares Intriguing New Single & Video “Half A Lifetime”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 18th, 2025 - 12:17 PM

Today, My Morning Jacket has shared “Half A Lifetime,” which is the third song from the band’s eagerly awaited new album, is. The electrifying new track finds My Morning Jacket reimagining a demo unearthed from sessions for their landmark 2005 album, Z, by transforming what was originally conceived as a stripped-back slow-burner into a larger-than-life anthem that is lit up with wildly frenzied guitar riffs.

“It’s about doing whatever it takes to get where you need to go, instead of bailing when things get hard,” says My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, “which is funny considering that it literally took a half a lifetime to finish.”

My Morning Jacket’s 10th studio album and first full-length will be arriving through ATO Records this Friday, March 21. The album includes the ravishing lead single, “Time Waited,” which has quickly ascended to the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, while earning the chart’s “Gains In Weekly Performance” award.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna