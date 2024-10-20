Wilder Woods Collaborates with Jim James of My Morning Jacket on New Single “Time On My Hands”

Home News Chloe Baxter October 20th, 2024 - 12:20 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Wilder Woods, the solo project of Bear Rinehart from NEEDTOBREATHE, has released a vibrant new single titled “Time On My Hands,” featuring the distinctive vocals of Jim James from My Morning Jacket. This catchy track, which channels a neo-soul vibe reminiscent of classic Motown, serves as a sneak peek into Wilder Woods’ upcoming album Curioso, set for release on February 12, 2025.

“Time On My Hands” unfolds with an infectious groove, blending electric guitar riffs, rich keyboard melodies and lush vocal harmonies.

Rinehart expresses the essence of the song, stating, “I think everybody has time. It’s up to all of us to determine how to use it.”

He describes the collaboration with James as a tremendous honor, adding to the song’s uplifting spirit. This follows James’ previous success with singles like “Aren’t We One?” and summer U.S. tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Listen to “Time On My Hands” here.

Wilder Woods has also announced an extensive U.S. tour kicking off in February, with a final stop at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The tour will visit major cities including Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago and New York, giving fans a chance to experience his energetic performances live.

Rinehart’s unique sound continues to evolve, with influences from various genres reflected in Curioso. The album promises a rich tapestry of musical styles, showcasing Rinehart’s growth as a songwriter and artist.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna