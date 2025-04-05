The Nationals’ Matt Berninger Live Debuts Nearly All Of New Solo Album Get Sunk During Leeds Show

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 5th, 2025 - 11:22 AM

In an eagerly anticipated concert event, Matt Berninger, the lead singer of the acclaimed rock band The National, captivated fans during a memorable performance in Leeds. The highlight of the evening was Berninger’s live debut of nearly all the tracks from his new solo album, “Get Sunk”. This performance marked a significant moment in Berninger’s career, as it was the first time fans had the chance to experience these tracks live, blending his distinctively deep vocals with emotionally resonant lyrics.

“Get Sunk” is a much-anticipated album that showcases Berninger’s talent outside of his work with The National, offering a more personal and introspective glimpse into his artistry. The Leeds show was not just a concert; it was an immersive experience where Berninger connected deeply with his audience, revealing the layers of emotion and craftsmanship behind each song. According to Stereogum, the performance was met with enthusiastic applause and appreciation from fans who were clearly moved by the intimate and raw energy of Berninger’s new music.

Critics have lauded “Get Sunk” for its lyrical depth and the emotional transparency that Berninger brings to his solo work. The Leeds show underscored Berninger’s skill as both a performer and a songwriter, as he navigated through a setlist that encompassed a range of emotions, from melancholy to hope. This event not only highlighted Berninger’s solo capabilities but also offered a preview of what listeners can expect from the full experience of the album.

The Leeds performance served as a reminder of Berninger’s unique place in the music world, showcasing his ability to create songs that resonate with authenticity and sincerity. Fans left the concert with a renewed appreciation for Berninger’s artistry and eagerly anticipate the full release of “Get Sunk”. Berninger’s foray into solo music has only cemented his status as a versatile and evocative artist, expanding his musical repertoire and continuing to capture hearts with every performance.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer