Matt Berninger Works On Being Kind To Himself With New Single “Let It Be”

Home News Ariel King February 19th, 2021 - 6:30 AM

Matt Berninger has shared a new single titled “Let It Be,” which comes as a bonus track from his recent solo debut, Serpentine Prison. The deluxe edition of the album will feature six new bonus tracks, including “Let It Be,” and will be released digitally on March 12.

“Let It Be” features organ tones and slow acoustic guitars, creating a heartfelt tune. Berninger sings, “Some things I cannot hide/No matter how hard I try/Some things I can’t even see/You say to me/Let it go/Hey, lighten up a little,” searching for a way to work on being nicer to himself. A harmonica whines behind him, adding to Berninger’s deep vocals.

Berninger released Serpentine Prison last October, with the album supported by the singles “One More Second” and the album’s title track. Berninger also recently appeared on Julia Stone’s single “We All Have,” while in December, he shared a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Waiting for the Man.” The deluxe edition of Berninger’s Serpentine Prison had previously only been available as a limited-edition doubly vinyl LP, which featured six bonus tracks that included two originals and covers of Eddie Floyd, Morphine, Bettye Swan and the Velvet Underground. The new limited-edition vinyl pressing will be available exclusively via Berninger’s website.

Berninger’s band, The National, plans to release reissues of their first three albums, The National, Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and Cherry Tree on February 26. The band released their most recent album, Wildflower, last June.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna