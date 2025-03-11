The National’s Matt Berninger Announces New Solo Album Get Sunk For May 2025 Release, Share New Single “Bonnet Of Pins”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 3:45 PM

Today, Matt Berninger, who is the frontman and lyricist for The National, will be releasing his second solo album, Get Sunk, on May 30, through Book/Concord Records. The album is a testament to Berninger‘s artistry and his ability to capture the complexities of the human experience.

The record’s sonic world blossomed with the help of numerous musicians and friends including Meg Duffy (Hand Habits,) Julia Laws (Ronboy,) Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut,) Garret Lang, Sterling Laws, Booker T Jones, Harrison Whitford, Mike Brewer and The Walkmen’s Walter Martin and Paul Maroon.

Also, the artist has shared Get Sunk’s first single, “Bonnet of Pins,” which highlights Berninger’s knack for world-building and pointing to the tiny details that make it all palpable. There is cigarettes and styrofoam cups filled with “Nabokov cocktails” with miscommunication and sorrow. The ditty is a reminder that grief can also be a little funny.

Get Sunk Track List

Inland Ocean No Love Bonnet of Pins Frozen Oranges Breaking Into Acting (feat. Hand Habits) Nowhere Special Little by Little Junk Silver Jeep (feat. Ronboy) Times of Difficulty

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer