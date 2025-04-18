The National’s Matt Berninger Teams Up With Hand Habits For Collaborative New Single “Breaking Into Acting”

Home News Catalina Martello April 18th, 2025 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Matt Berninger, frontman of The National, has collaborated with Hand Habits for a new single, “Breaking Into Acting.” The single will be featured on Berninger’s second solo album, Get Sunk, which is set to release May 30th, 2025. Berninger is also set to start his North American tour on May 19th.

“Breaking Into Acting,” also comes with an official music video. The video opens with Berninger and Hand Habits shown on a laptop screen. It then shows the duo on a tablet, phone, and various other electronics that support streaming services. Berninger begins by singing to Hand Habits, it seems as if he is giving Hand Habits advice. The chorus of the song goes, “It’s a scam, always have a cheatsheet in your jacket/ You’re breaking into acting/ You’ll do anything to be discovered/ It’s getting out of hand/ Your mouth is always full of blood packets/ You’re breaking into acting/ Gonna make me a fan.” It’s emotional. It is a metaphor towards father and son relationships. One user commented on the video saying, “This spoke to my soul, such a soft yet powerful song .”

Berninger’s tour will conclude on June 1st, 2025 and then he will head over to Europe at the end of August 2025. You can buy tickets and VIP packages here.

May 19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May 20 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club *SOLD OUT

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre

May 23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

May 24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *SOLD OUT

May 26 – Toronto, ON – Concert Hall

May 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 29 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

May 30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall *SOLD OUT

June 1 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall





