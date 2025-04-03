Prosecutors File Motion In Attempt To Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Since-Deleted X Post

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 1:36 PM

According to stereogum.com, last October, Young Thug finally walked free from his alleged legal troubles where prosecutors claimed that YSL, Thug’s rap crew and label, was allegedly a criminal street gang. Thug was allegedly charged with gun, drug and gang-related crimes.

The trial eventually became the longest in Georgia history and finally, Thug accepted a blind guilty plea, which came with a 15-year probation period that included tons of draconian terms. And now, prosecutors are filing to revoke Thug’s probation because of something that Thug allegedly tweeted and deleted.

The New York Times reports that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams filed a motion to allegedly revoke Thug’s probation on April 3, by citing an alleged deleted tweet about Fulton County investigator Marissa Viverito. Thug allegedly posted a photo of Viverito, who served as a witness in his trial and called her the “Biggest liar in the DA office.”

Also, Thug allegedly reposted a fan account showing Viverito’s photo with the caption “all my homies hate Viverito” before allegedly deleting both posts. The DA’s office allegedly claims that the posts led to “thousands of comments and retweets, many of which allegedly included direct threats to Investigator Viverito and her family” and that they were allegedly a “part of a calculated campaign of intimidation, harassment and misinformation designed to undermine the legal process.”

And last night, Thug responded to the alleged motion on Twitter by posting, “I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

In a statement, Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel says: “This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition.”