July 16th, 2024

According to pitchfork.com, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who was overseeing the alleged racketeering and gang conspiracy trial against Young Thug and five associates in Atlanta, Georgia, has allegedly been removed from the alleged case. Lawyers for defendants Thug and Deamonte Kendrick allegedly filed motions by allegedly claiming that Glanville allegedly held an alleged secret meeting with alleged prosecutors and alleged key witness Kenneth Copeland to allegedly pressure him to testify, which attorneys allegedly argued was allegedly improper and allegedly unconstitutional.

In response, Glanville allegedly paused the case indefinitely at the start of July and Judge Rachel Krause has now allegedly ruled that, while Glanville allegedly discussed nothing improper during that alleged meeting and the court allegedly believes he allegedly could still allegedly preside over the alleged case fairly, the meeting should have allegedly been held in public and Glanville allegedly should be excused to preserve “the public’s confidence in the judicial system.”

In the alleged order, the Superior Court allegedly stated that all judges must disclose information in a “dispassionate and non-argumentative” way to avoid appearing biased. “In presenting his record as to the recusal issues and in ruling on Kendrick’s motion, Judge Glanville evaluated and accepted the truth of his own factual allegations, mandating his recusal.” The Fulton Clerk of Court has confirmed that Judge Shukura Ingram has been assigned the case in Glanville’s place.

In the following statement, Thugs attorney says the artist “is innocent of the charges brought in this indictment and to clear his name he sought a speedy trial, one in which he would receive the constitutional guarantees of a fair trial with an impartial judge presiding and ethical prosecutors following the law.”

The attorney adds: “Sadly, Judge Glanville and the prosecutors have run afoul of their duties under of the law. Mr. Williams is grateful that the reviewing court agreed with him and entered the order recusing and disqualifying Judge Glanville from presiding over Mr. Williams’ case. We look forward to proceeding with a trial judge who will fairly and faithfully follow the law.”