Future, Young Thug & Lil Baby Team Up For New Video “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber”

Juliet Paiz March 17th, 2025 - 7:54 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Lil Baby teams up with Future and Young Thug for the exciting new video “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.” Directed by Elliott Sellers, the video is full of flashy cars, luxury, and high-energy performances. Lil Baby starts things off, rapping while driving a fancy car. Future and Young Thug join in, rocking masks and surrounded by expensive cars and beautiful models, making for a thrilling visual. This is also Young Thug’s first verse since being released from jail.

The song, featured on Lil Baby’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album WHAM, is all about success, money, and living big. Over a hard-hitting beat, the three rap superstars trade verses, showing off their smooth flows and chemistry. The song became a fan favorite, climbing to No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Along with the video, Lil Baby is celebrating five years of his hit album My Turn with a special vinyl release. The album is now available in two new colors: Blue Jay and Tangerine.

Lil Baby is also getting ready for his WHAM WORLD Tour, which kicks off in June. He’ll perform in cities like Atlanta, Miami, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, with special guests BigXthaPlug, NLE Choppa, and Loe Shimmy. With new music and a big tour ahead, Lil Baby is keeping the momentum going.

Last year in April, Future and Metro Boomin collaborated on a music video for the song “Drink N Dance.” The two also headlined at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois.