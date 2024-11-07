Young Thug Calls Into Emory Law Class Following His Release From Jail

Home News Lily Meline November 7th, 2024 - 7:07 PM

As of this week, Atlanta rapper Young Thug is no longer the center of the longest trial in Georgia’s history, as he recently took a plea deal that reduced his sentence to fifteen years of probation, with no required jail time. Quite frankly, it was a miracle that the trial ever came to a close, given that: one of the defendants was stabbed; a witness was arrested; Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, was arrested and; the judge was removed for misconduct, all of which occurred within the past year.

Now, it seems, both Young Thug and his aforementioned lawyer have found ways to keep themselves busy. A few days after Thug’s sentencing, Brian Steel was asked to be a guest lecturer at Emory Law. As a surprise, Steel brought Thug on via FaceTime to talk about the importance of lawyers in society, stating that they’re the best job someone can take up, along with doctors. According to Stereogum, Thug’s probation dictates he not enter the city of Atlanta, so FaceTiming the class was a matter of accordance to the law on his part, not laziness. Stereogum’s article also included an official transcript of Young Thug’s speech, in case you have difficulties hearing the enclosed video: