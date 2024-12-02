Defendant Yak Gotti From Young Thug RICO Case Stabbed In Jail

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 5:34 PM

According to stereogum.com, four years ago, Yak Gotti, joined his YSL compatriots Young Thug and Gunna on a song called “Take It To Trial.” That sentiment became real for all three artists in 2022 when the YSL braintrust was indicted on RICO charges. After lengthy legal proceedings, Gunna and Young Thug have accepted plea deals and gone free but Gotti remains on trial and is in the custody of Fulton County because he is at risk of violent attacks.

Gotti was stabbed at a Fulton County jail annex yesterday, Channel 2 Action News reports. Although he suffered minor injuries, Gotti was expected back in court today.

The network received the following statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office: “Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and another jail resident were in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 1. Kendrick received treatment for minor injuries from a sharp object at the Fulton County Jail. The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City where both men were being housed. Kendrick will be in court today. This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending.”