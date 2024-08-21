Dawes Share Intimate New Song & Video “Still Strangers Sometimes”

Home News Alana Overton August 21st, 2024 - 5:38 PM

In their latest release, Dawes delves deep into the complexities of relationships with their intimate new song and accompanying video, “Still Strangers Sometimes.” The track captures the bittersweet reality that even the closest of bonds can occasionally feel distant, reflecting the band’s signature blend of raw emotion and lyrical depth.

The video further enhances this narrative, offering a visual journey that complements the song’s themes of connection, estrangement and the enduring effort to bridge the gaps that can form over time. As it begins, there are band-members and other people following along to the lyrics of the song as it transitions to different day periods, following joyous atmosphere that showcases the joy of one another.

Dawes masterfully captures the nuances of human connection, reminding us that relationships, no matter how deep, require constant nurturing and understanding. The song and video leave a lasting impression, resonating with anyone who has ever felt the ebb and flow of closeness and distance in their own relationships. The song is now available for pre-order and the Oh Brother Tour begins on November 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

DAWES – TOUR 2024/2025

08-29 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa Fall Welcome Concert §

11-07 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine

11-08 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

11-09 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

11-10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11-13 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

11-14 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11-15 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue

11-16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

11-19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

11-20 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

11-21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

11-22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11-23 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

12-06 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

12-08 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Solana Beach

12-09 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Solana Beach

12-13 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

12-14 – Houston, TX – The Heights

12-15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater

APRIL 2025

04-09 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre

04-10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

04-11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

04-12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

04-13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theater Center

04-17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic

04-19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

04-23 – Denver, CO – Ogden

04-25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center

04-26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04-27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

w/ The Revivalists

† w/ Brad Paisley

‡ w/ Conan O’Brien & Real Musicians Ft. Dawes w/ Jimmy Vivino & Guests

^ w/ Phil Lesh & Friends Ft. Taylor & Griffin Goldsmith, Stu Allen, & More

§ Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford