Dawes Share Intimate New Song & Video “Still Strangers Sometimes”

In their latest release, Dawes delves deep into the complexities of relationships with their intimate new song and accompanying video, “Still Strangers Sometimes.” The track captures the bittersweet reality that even the closest of bonds can occasionally feel distant, reflecting the band’s signature blend of raw emotion and lyrical depth.
The video further enhances this narrative, offering a visual journey that complements the song’s themes of connection, estrangement and the enduring effort to bridge the gaps that can form over time. As it begins, there are band-members and other people following along to the lyrics of the song as it transitions to different day periods, following joyous atmosphere that showcases the joy of one another.
Dawes masterfully captures the nuances of human connection, reminding us that relationships, no matter how deep, require constant nurturing and understanding. The song and video leave a lasting impression, resonating with anyone who has ever felt the ebb and flow of closeness and distance in their own relationships. The song is now available for pre-order and the Oh Brother Tour begins on November 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
DAWES – TOUR 2024/2025
08-29 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa Fall Welcome Concert §
11-07 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine
11-08 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
11-09 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham
11-10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11-13 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
11-14 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11-15 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue
11-16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
11-19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
11-20 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
11-21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
11-22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11-23 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
12-06 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
12-08 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Solana Beach
12-09 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Solana Beach
12-13 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall
12-14 – Houston, TX – The Heights
12-15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
APRIL 2025
04-09 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre
04-10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
04-11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04-12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
04-13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theater Center
04-17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic
04-19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
04-23 – Denver, CO – Ogden
04-25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center
04-26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04-27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
w/ The Revivalists
† w/ Brad Paisley
‡ w/ Conan O’Brien & Real Musicians Ft. Dawes w/ Jimmy Vivino & Guests
^ w/ Phil Lesh & Friends Ft. Taylor & Griffin Goldsmith, Stu Allen, & More
§ Festival Appearance
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford