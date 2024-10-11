Dawes Shares New Video For “Mr. Los Angeles” Featuring Conan O’Brien

Home News Minnie Dao October 11th, 2024 - 5:21 PM

Acclaimed California rock band Dawes has just dropped the highly anticipated music video for their latest single, “Mister Los Angeles,” featuring none other than comedy legend Conan O’Brien. The song is part of their newly released ninth studio album, Oh Brother, available now.

Oh Brother marks a new chapter for Dawes. Co-produced by Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola, the album is a reflection on personal growth, change, and the bond between the two brothers at the core of the band. The recent drop of “Mister Los Angeles” follows their earlier single release teases of “House Parties”, “Surprise!” and “Still Strangers Sometimes.”

“Mister Los Angeles” opens with a warm guitar riff that sets the mood for a laid-back, introspective exploration of city life. Lead vocalist, Taylor Goldsmith’s vocals are heartfelt, pulling listeners into the story of a character trying to navigate the fast-paced, often overwhelming world of Los Angeles while trying to keep his mundaness. The song is driven by steady drums, atmospheric synths, and rich harmonies that reflect Dawes’ maturity and artistry after nearly two decades in the industry.

In the video, Conan O’Brien brings his trademark humor, seamlessly complementing the song’s reflective tone with his quirky charm. He takes on the role of a talent agent, meeting Taylor Goldsmith in a run-down warehouse for an unconventional audition. As Goldsmith performs, O’Brien, clearly unimpressed, steps in to coach him, pushing for more energy and enthusiasm. The playful dynamic between the two adds a fun, lighthearted touch to the video, making it a delightful and amusing watch that’s sure to leave audiences smiling.

Watch and listen to Dawes’ “Mister Los Angeles” here:

Dawes is set to embark on their Oh Brother tour starting on November 7th in Knoxville, Tennessee, with additional tour legs scheduled for December and April 2025. The band will also host their annual Christmas In LA with Dawes & Friends on December 7th in Los Angeles. Next year, Dawes will join artists like Goose and The War on Drugs at the Viva El Gonzo festival in San José del Cabo, Mexico.