Dawes Share Introspective New Single “Surprise!”

Today. California rock band Dawes has shared their new single, “Surprise!,” which is available everywhere now and is co-produced by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola. As a whole, the tune is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a light rock and vibe, while the vocal performances serenade the ears with beautiful melodies.

In other news, Dawes will celebrate their new era with the Oh Brother Tour, which will be getting underway on November 7 at Knoxville, TN’s Mill & Mine, with additional legs set for December and April 2025. Support on most dates comes from Winnetka Bowling League. Also, The upcoming headline run follows a wide-ranging summer schedule highlighted by a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Newport. For complete tour details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford