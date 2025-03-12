Lucy Dacus Shares Fuzzy New Single “Talk”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 12th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Prominent artist Lucy Dacus has made her way back into the headlines with the release of another single taken from her very highly anticipated upcoming album, which definitely is putting fans even further on the edge of her seats. The song, “Talk”, is the one of many pillars she has placed on this album rollout of hers, inching closer and closer to the release date. Listen and follow along to the lyric video here.

Lucy Dacus’ is an American singer-songwriter and producer known for her introspective lyrics and distinctive voice. Born in 1995 in Mechanicsville, Virginia, she gained attention with her debut album, “No Burden,” in 2016, followed by the critically acclaimed “Historian” in 2018. In 2018, Dacus co-founded the indie supergroup Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, releasing a self-titled EP and later a full-length album, “The Record,” in 2023, which won three Grammy Awards in 2024, including Best Alternative Music Album. In 2025, Dacus announced her fourth solo album, “Forever Is a Feeling,” set for release on March 28. She has already shared singles like “Ankles,” accompanied by a whimsical music video filmed in Paris, and “Limerence.” Dacus plans to support the album with a North American tour starting April 16 in Philadelphia and concluding in Los Angeles on May 14.

Dacus’ new single, “Talk,” delves into the bittersweet nostalgia of a relationship that has grown distant over time. In the chorus, she asks, “Why can’t we talk anymore? We used to talk for hours,” reflecting a yearning for the deep conversations that once defined the bond. Musically, “Talk” showcases a rockier edge reminiscent of her work with Boygenius, featuring robust electric guitar riffs that amplify the song’s emotional intensity.