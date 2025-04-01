Jenny Hval Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “The Artist Is Absent”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 2:37 PM

Today, Norwegian musician, artist and novelist Jenny Hval has released “The artist is absent,” which is the second single/video from her new album, Iris Silver Mist, that will be out on May 2, through 4AD. The song encapsulates the artist‘s feelings: “A stage without a show / A hazy silhouette around an empty space / A club without a club.”

Also, the single comes in two versions: an extended mix titled “89 seconds rewrite” and the original album version. Accompanying “The artist is absent (89 second rewrite)” are visuals directed by director Jenny Merger Myhre, which features Hval and longtime collaborator Orfee Schuijt.

Following the song announcement, Hval has announced a summer North American Tour that will see the artist visiting Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here. When Hval eventually returned to making music, each song was infused with smells. Many songs were created as a mixtape. This continuous flow of ideas was performed as long, shapeshifting pieces, Iris Silver Mist in their unrecorded form.

Jenny Hval Tour Dates

6/29 – Paris, FR – Days Off Festival

9/ 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

9/ 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

9/8 – Portland, OR – Polaris

9/10 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

9/12 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

9/15 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Williamsburg Music Hall