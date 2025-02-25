Jenny Hval Announces New Album Iris Silver Mist For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “To Be A Rose”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 25th, 2025 - 4:06 PM

Norwegian musician, artist and novelist Jenny Hval has announced her new album, Iris Silver Mist, will be out on May 2, through 4AD. Iris Silver Mist is named after a fragrance made by the nose Maurice Roucel for the French perfume house Serge Lutens. It is described as smelling more like steel than silver.

The perfume is cold and prickly, soft and shimmering, which is like stepping outside on an early and misty morning while your body still is warming up from sleep. A perfume, with its heart notes and scented accords, shares its language with music. Both travel through air, simultaneously invisible and distinct.

As for the lead single “To be a rose,” Hval half-speaks and half-sings to the beat of a drum machine: “A rose is a rose is a rose is a cigarette.” Roses and cigarettes are romantic forms of wishful thinking, transporting you someplace else. While speaking about the track, Hval says: “‘To be a rose’ was written as a restless pop structure. It has a chorus, with chords and a melody, but each chorus sounds slightly different, like we are experiencing the melody from different seasons, decades or even different bodies.”

Iris Silver Mist Track List

1. Lay down

2. To be a rose

3. I want to start at the beginning

4. All night long

5. Heiner muller

6. You died

7. Spirit mist

8. I don’t know what free is

9. The artist is absent

10. Huffing my arm

11. The gift

12. A ballad

13. I want the end to sound like this