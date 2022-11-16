Jenny Hval Unveils New Single “Buffy”

Home News Karan Singh November 16th, 2022 - 1:46 PM

Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer Jenny Hval’s latest record, Classic Objects, was praised by fans and critics alike for its intricate details and warm allure. She has now released a whimsical new single that grew from synth improvisations inspired by loneliness. Listen to “Buffy” below:

“Somehow I improvised some lyrics that referred to Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Hval said about the above track.”Probably just because I have watched it many times. I do like the idea that a TV series with many episodes, like Buffy, can be used as a creative and political rehearsal. An episodic form rehearsing overthrowing a dictatorship, a plutocracy, or theocracy?”

Hval added, “Buffy is not a song about a slayer, a superhero, or feminist icon. If anything, it’s a song about hope, but in an understated and episodic way. Because to me, hope is more hopeful when it is presented in a subtle way.”