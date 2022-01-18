Jenny Hval Announces New Album Classic Objects For March 2022, Shares New Video For Opening Track “Year Of Love”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 18th, 2022 - 10:19 PM

Jenny Hval has made her next move in the pandemic and announced the release of her upcoming album, Classic Objects, set for a release in March 11 of this year. She also took the time to announce the video release of her latest single, “Year Of Love”. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval, who explains the song was based on a proposal that occurred during a performance of hers,. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”. The song has a very folk-funk tune, very easy going and lots of percussion. The video itself is Hval in pose in different CGI rooms, either laying down, sitting or on her phone. It almost looks like a camera hack of an old video game. Hval and the directors described the video as, “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel.” Watch the video, see the tracklist for Classic Objects and take a look at the tour dates below.

Classic Objects Tracklist

Year of Love American Coffee Classic Objects Cemetery of Splendour Year of Sky Jupiter Freedom The Revolution Will Not Be Owned

Tour Dates

Fri. Mar. 11 – Oslo, NO @ Munchmuseet

Thu. Mar. 17 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen

Fri. Mar. 18 – Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene

Sat. Mar. 26 – Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset

Tue. Apr. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

Wed. Apr. 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Thu. Apr. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sat. Apr. 9 – Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

Sun. Apr. 10 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

Mon. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Apr. 13 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Mon. May 9 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sun. May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. May 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. May 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Wed. May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. Jun. 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera