4AD Announces Covers Compilation Featuring U.S. Girls, The Breeders, Jenny Hval and More for April 2021 Release

Acclaimed indie label 4AD has announced the release of a brand new compilation of covers album called Bills & Aches & Blues in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The album features 18 of the label’s current artists covering a song of their choosing from 4AD’s storied past. The album will be released digitally on Friday, April 2, followed by standard vinyl and CD editions on Friday, July 23, and finally, a deluxe vinyl boxset being unveiled later this year.
The 4AD also announced today that the first 12 months’ profits from the Bills & Aches & Blues, will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles-based after-school programme for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music. Today, the label has released the first five songs from Bills & Aches & Blues (‘Side 1’), which see Tkay Maidza, U.S. Girls, Aldous Harding, The Breeders & new signing Maria Somerville reworking iconic rock acts like Pixies, The Birthday Party, Deerhunter, His Name Is Alive and Air Miami, respectively.