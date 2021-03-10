4AD Announces Covers Compilation Featuring U.S. Girls, The Breeders, Jenny Hval and More for April 2021 Release

Home News Adam Benavides March 10th, 2021 - 7:50 PM

Acclaimed indie label 4AD has announced the release of a brand new compilation of covers album called Bills & Aches & Blues in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The album features 18 of the label’s current artists covering a song of their choosing from 4AD’s storied past. The album will be released digitally on Friday, April 2, followed by standard vinyl and CD editions on Friday, July 23, and finally, a deluxe vinyl boxset being unveiled later this year.

The 4AD also announced today that the first 12 months’ profits from the Bills & Aches & Blues, will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles-based after-school programme for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music. Today, the label has released the first five songs from Bills & Aches & Blues (‘Side 1’), which see Tkay Maidza, U.S. Girls, Aldous Harding, The Breeders & new signing Maria Somerville reworking iconic rock acts like Pixies, The Birthday Party, Deerhunter, His Name Is Alive and Air Miami, respectively.

According to a press release, “Landmark songs such as ‘Cannonball’, ‘Song To The Siren’ and Pixies’ ‘Where is My Mind?’, will feel comfortable to casual fans, however, by contrast, much joy can be found in the album’s surprise choices, such as Air Miami’s ‘Seabird’ and the Lush B-side ‘Sunbathing, covered respectively by new signings Maria Somerville and Jenny Hval.

Bills & Aches & Blues is named after the opening line of Cocteau Twins “Cherry-Coloured Funk”. The compilation album is currently available for pre-order online.

Bills & Aches & Blues Track List:

Side 1:

1. Tkay Maidza “Where Is My Mind?” (Pixies)

2. U.S. Girls “Junkyard” (The Birthday Party)

3. Aldous Harding “Revival” (Deerhunter)

4. The Breeders “Dirt Eaters” (His Name Is Alive)

5. Maria Somerville “Seabird” (Air Miami)

Side 2:

6. Tune-Yards “Cannonball” (The Breeders)

7. Spencer. “Genesis” (Grimes)

8. Helado Negro “Futurism” (Deerhunter)

9. Efterklang “Postal” (Piano Magic)

10. Bing and Ruth “Gigantic” (Pixies)

Side 3:

11. Future Islands “The Moon Is Blue” (Colourbox)

12. Jenny Hval “Sunbathing” (Lush)

13. Dry Cleaning “Oblivion” (Grimes)

14. Bradford Cox “Mountain Battles” (Breeders)

Side 4:

15. SOHN “Song To The Siren” (Tim Buckley)

16. Becky and The Birds “The Wolves Act I and II” (Bon Iver)

17. Ex:Re “Misery Is a Butterfly” (Blonde Redhead)

18. Big Thief “Off You” (The Breeders)