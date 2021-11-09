Jenny Hval Shares Rhythmic New Single “Jupiter”; Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

The Norweigan artist Jenny Hval recently shared a new track and accompanying music video for “Jupiter,” a collaboration with director Zia Anger. The video begins at twilight, the time where the sky balances between daylight and night in a violet hue. The power lines in the background provide an all-too-familiar sense of embarking on a road trip, craving both the comfort of home and the adventure provided by open roads. The remainder of the video, which is filmed from a first-person perspective, shows a couple traveling through fields and abandoned spaces.
“When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from,” Hval said in a press release. “It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip. It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery.”
In addition to the new track, Hval has announced tour dates for spring 2022. The international tour will kick off on March 11 in Oslo, Norway, and conclude on June 4 in Barcelona, Spain. Throughout the tour, the artist will visit several major cities in both North America and Europe, from Chicago and LA to Paris and Berlin. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12.
Earlier this year, Hval was featured in indie label 4AD’s compilation of covers, sharing her version of “Sunbathing” by Lush.
Jenny Hval Tour Dates 2022
Fri. Mar. 11 – Oslo, NO @ TBA
Thu. Mar. 17 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen
Fri. Mar. 18 – Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene
Sat. Mar. 26 – Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset
Tue. Apr. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
Wed. Apr. 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
Thu. Apr. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Sat. Apr. 9 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
Tue. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ EartH
Wed. Apr. 13 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
Mon. May 9 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
Tue. May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Wed. May 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Fri. May 13 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
Sat. May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
Sun. May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Mon. May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Tue. May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Fri. May 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sat. May 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
Tue. May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Wed. May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sat. Jun. 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera