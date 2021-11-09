Jenny Hval Shares Rhythmic New Single “Jupiter”; Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 7:39 PM

The Norweigan artist Jenny Hval recently shared a new track and accompanying music video for “Jupiter,” a collaboration with director Zia Anger. The video begins at twilight, the time where the sky balances between daylight and night in a violet hue. The power lines in the background provide an all-too-familiar sense of embarking on a road trip, craving both the comfort of home and the adventure provided by open roads. The remainder of the video, which is filmed from a first-person perspective, shows a couple traveling through fields and abandoned spaces.



“When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from,” Hval said in a press release. “It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip. It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery.”

In addition to the new track, Hval has announced tour dates for spring 2022. The international tour will kick off on March 11 in Oslo, Norway, and conclude on June 4 in Barcelona, Spain. Throughout the tour, the artist will visit several major cities in both North America and Europe, from Chicago and LA to Paris and Berlin. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12.

Earlier this year, Hval was featured in indie label 4AD’s compilation of covers, sharing her version of “Sunbathing” by Lush.

Jenny Hval Tour Dates 2022

Fri. Mar. 11 – Oslo, NO @ TBA

Thu. Mar. 17 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen

Fri. Mar. 18 – Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene

Sat. Mar. 26 – Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset

Tue. Apr. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

Wed. Apr. 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Thu. Apr. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sat. Apr. 9 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

Tue. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Apr. 13 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Mon. May 9 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sun. May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. May 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. May 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Wed. May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. Jun. 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera