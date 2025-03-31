mxdwn Music

Pentagram Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

March 31st, 2025 - 4:17 PM

According to metalinjection.net, doom metal metal band Pentagram has announced they will be touring North America this spring in support of their latest album, Lightning In A Bottle. The tour will kick off on May 11, in Austin, Texas and will come to a close on May 25, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Along the way, the band will be hitting Milwaukee for this year’s Milwaukee Metal Fest, Baltimore for Maryland Deathfest’s pre-fest festivities, Atlanta and a number of other major markets. For tickets and more information click here.

To help spread the news about the tour, Pentagram went on Instagram with the following message: “Check the new tour US dates ppl!!!! Be sure to grab your copy of our new LP Lightning In A Bottle at www.heavypsychsounds.com.”

 

Pentagram Tour Dates

5/11 –  Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
5/12 –  Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe
5/13 –  San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
5/14 –  The Colony, TX – Lava Cantina
5/15 –  Springfield, MO – The Regency
5/16 –  Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (Milwaukee Metal Fest)
5/17 –  Flint, MI –  Machine Shop
5/18 –  Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
5/19 –  Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club
5/20 – Braintree, MA –  Widowmaker Brewing
5/21 –  Baltimore, MD –  Baltimore Soundstage (Maryland Deathfest pre-fest)
5/22 – Lynchburg, VA – Super Rad Arcade
5/23 –  Summerville, SC Trolley Pub
5/24 – Atlanta, GA – 529
5/25 – Nashville, TN – The Cobra

 

 

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

