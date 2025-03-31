Pentagram Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 4:17 PM

According to metalinjection.net, doom metal metal band Pentagram has announced they will be touring North America this spring in support of their latest album, Lightning In A Bottle. The tour will kick off on May 11, in Austin, Texas and will come to a close on May 25, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Along the way, the band will be hitting Milwaukee for this year’s Milwaukee Metal Fest, Baltimore for Maryland Deathfest’s pre-fest festivities, Atlanta and a number of other major markets. For tickets and more information click here.

To help spread the news about the tour, Pentagram went on Instagram with the following message: “Check the new tour US dates ppl!!!! Be sure to grab your copy of our new LP Lightning In A Bottle at www.heavypsychsounds.com.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pentagram (@pentagram_usa)

Pentagram Tour Dates

5/11 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

5/12 – Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe

5/13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/14 – The Colony, TX – Lava Cantina

5/15 – Springfield, MO – The Regency

5/16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (Milwaukee Metal Fest)

5/17 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

5/18 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

5/19 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

5/20 – Braintree, MA – Widowmaker Brewing

5/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage (Maryland Deathfest pre-fest)

5/22 – Lynchburg, VA – Super Rad Arcade

5/23 – Summerville, SC Trolley Pub

5/24 – Atlanta, GA – 529

5/25 – Nashville, TN – The Cobra

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat