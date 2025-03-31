Pentagram Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

According to metalinjection.net, doom metal metal band Pentagram has announced they will be touring North America this spring in support of their latest album, Lightning In A Bottle. The tour will kick off on May 11, in Austin, Texas and will come to a close on May 25, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Along the way, the band will be hitting Milwaukee for this year’s Milwaukee Metal Fest, Baltimore for Maryland Deathfest’s pre-fest festivities, Atlanta and a number of other major markets. For tickets and more information click here.
To help spread the news about the tour, Pentagram went on Instagram with the following message: “Check the new tour US dates ppl!!!! Be sure to grab your copy of our new LP Lightning In A Bottle at www.heavypsychsounds.com.”
Pentagram Tour Dates
5/11 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
5/12 – Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe
5/13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
5/14 – The Colony, TX – Lava Cantina
5/15 – Springfield, MO – The Regency
5/16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (Milwaukee Metal Fest)
5/17 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop
5/18 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
5/19 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club
5/20 – Braintree, MA – Widowmaker Brewing
5/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage (Maryland Deathfest pre-fest)
5/22 – Lynchburg, VA – Super Rad Arcade
5/23 – Summerville, SC Trolley Pub
5/24 – Atlanta, GA – 529
5/25 – Nashville, TN – The Cobra
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat