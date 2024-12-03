Pentagram Releases New Music Video For “Live Again”

Home News Charlotte Huot December 3rd, 2024 - 6:01 PM

Doom metal pioneers Pentagram are back with a comeback, dropping their new single “Live Again” in anticipation for the release of their 10th studio album, Lightning in a Bottle, out January 31, 2024 via Heavy Psych Sounds Records, according to a press release. Accompanied by a powerful new music video, “Live Again” serves as a reminder of Pentagram’s enduring influence on the doom metal genre. The song encapsulates everything fans have come to expect from the band: raw power, haunting melodies and the unmistakable presence of frontman Bobby Liebling, who continues to deliver charismatic performances.

Lightning in a Bottle marks a new chapter for Pentagram, with Liebling at the front of their refreshed lineup. Guitarist and producer Tony Reed (Mos Generator, Big Scenic Nowhere) brings a fresh sonic edge, while drummer Henry Vasquez (Saint Vitus, Legions of Doom) and bassist Scooter Haslip (Mos Generator) create a dynamic energy.

Tracks like “Solve the Puzzle”, “In the Panic Room” and the introspective “Lady Heroin”—a raw meditation on Liebling’s lifelong struggle with addiction—highlight the album’s emotional intensity. The lyrics to “Lady Heroin” ask, “Lady Heroin, have I seen the last of you?”—a chilling reflection on the blurred line between sobriety and mortality.

Since their debut in the early 1970s, the band has shaped the genre alongside icons like Candlemass, Saint Vitus, and Trouble. Classics like Relentless (1993) and Day of Reckoning (1987) have inspired generations of metal musicians and fans.

The band’s journey, fraught with triumphs and setbacks, was immortalized in the 2011 documentary Last Days Here, which chronicled Liebling’s battle with addiction and his triumphant return to the stage. Now, with Lightning in a Bottle, Pentagram is once again poised to redefine the genre they helped create.

Pentagram (2024 Lineup)

Bobby Liebling – Vocals

Tony Reed – Guitar

Scooter Haslip – Bass

Henry Vasquez – Drums

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat