Maryland Deathfest 2023 lineup is here! Brooklyn Vegan broke the news of the anticipated metal fest that will feature some of the biggest names in hard-core metal such as 1349, AHAB, Bloodbath, Coffins, and Mortuary.

Festival organizers also revealed that they will be bringing in hardcore acts from across the globe that will be playing exclusively for metal fans at the festival. This year’s lineup promises to be one of the most dynamic and diverse yet with a variety of bands from different genres playing throughout the weekend.

One of the main acts this year is 1349, a Norwegian black metal band that was formed in 1997 that took its name from the year the Black Death reached Norway. The band is known for its unique sound, blending elements of traditional black metal with progressive rock, folk, and classical music. They have become one of the most powerful, bands in the genre with themes of death, nature, and Norse mythology.

Bloodbath is a Swedish death metal supergroup that has been rocking the metal scene since 1998 and will join 1349 as a headliner. With six full-length albums, two EPs, and two DVDs under their belt, they have established themselves as one of the biggest names in the genre. Their unique blend of melodic death metal and blackened thrash metal has gained them notoriety around the world. Their lyrics, often focusing on death, violence, and horror combined with their aggressive live shows have turned them into cult heroes among metal aficionados.

Coffins, the death/doom metal band from Japan, that spawned in 1997 is best known for its dense ominous sound, as well as its gore and horror-themed lyrics. Coffins have been the underground’s torchbearers for over 20 years, responsible for pioneering the metal genre in Japan. Their music has been lauded by critics for its unique blend of death metal, doom metal, sludge metal, and crust punk influences. Their uncompromising sound and powerful live performances have earned them a devoted cult following around the world.

Ahab, the German funeral doom metal band that has been making heads bash since 2004 will push the limits of sound when they perform next year. Their slow, heavy riffs and deep growls have become the band’s trademark and garnered them acclaim worldwide, The doom metal authority has released six full-length albums since its inception, each one exploring and expanding doom metal to its limits.

Yes, there’s more! Ahab’s music has been praised for its ability to evoke powerful emotions in listeners, making it a favorite among fans of funeral doom metal. With their unique blend of heavy riffs and emotive lyrics, Ahab continues to be one of the most influential bands in the genre today.

Other notable acts performing next year include Mortuary Drape, Primordial, Yellow Eyes, Grave, Aura Noir, Vomitory, Sacrifice, Tankard, Defleshed, and Archgoat, among others. More than 40 additional acts will be announced soon.

The organizers said proudly. “The majority of the foreign bands confirmed thus far will be making an exclusive US appearance at MDF 2024,” said one of the organizers proudly.. “There are a few foreign bands that will also play several additional MDF-affiliated shows in the week following MDF, so be on the lookout for more info about that in the coming months.”