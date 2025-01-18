Pentagram Unveils Powerful New Single “Dull Pain”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 18th, 2025 - 8:52 PM

Doom metal pioneers Pentagram have unleashed their latest single, “Dull Pain,” a haunting yet defiant track that marks a bold new chapter in the band’s storied career. Known for their crushing riffs and deeply introspective lyrics, Pentagram has once again tapped into the raw emotions that have made them icons of the genre.

“Dull Pain” is an electrifying blend of the band’s signature doom metal roots and a newfound urgency that amplifies the emotional weight of the song. Opening with a brooding, minimalist guitar riff, the track slowly builds into a wall of sound, as cascading drums and a distorted bassline create a suffocating yet hypnotic atmosphere. Vocalist Bobby Liebling’s haunting delivery pierces through the gloom, oscillating between guttural anguish and fiery defiance. His lyrics explore the tension between lingering emotional pain and the resilience needed to overcome it, a theme that will undoubtedly resonate with fans who have followed the band through decades of ups and downs.

Speaking about the song, Liebling shared, “It’s about that lingering ache we all carry—sometimes physical, sometimes emotional. ‘Dull Pain’ isn’t just about suffering; it’s about living with it, facing it down, and finding a way to move forward.”

The production of the track is a testament to the band’s evolving sound. The layered guitars strike a perfect balance between heavy, down-tuned chords and intricate melodic lines, while the rhythm section drives the song with a relentless intensity. The outro features a cacophony of feedback and sustained chords, leaving listeners with a sense of catharsis that is both unsettling and empowering.

“Dull Pain” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and physical copies will be released as part of a limited-edition vinyl pressing next month. Pentagram is also slated to perform the track live during their upcoming North American tour, promising fans an unforgettable experience of raw, unfiltered emotion.