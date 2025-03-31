Ministry Unveils Powerful New Music Video For “Everyday Is Halloween”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 12:02 PM

For the first time ever, Ministry has released the official music video for the eternal hit, “Everyday is Halloween.” Originally released in 1984, Al Jourgensen’s rally cry for the goth community and misunderstood creatures of the night has remained a cult classic over the decades and is finally being given the visual treatment it deserves.

“Everyday is Halloween” is one of the cuts on the forthcoming album, The Squirrely Years Revisited, which is out now through Cleopatra Records. The album sees Jourgensen making peace with the past and after the incredible reception to Ministry’s With Sympathy and Twitch-heavy set at Cruel World 2024, Jourgensen decided it was time to reexamine his long-dormant synth pop hits and give them a fresh polish 40 years later.

To celebrate the album and the new-old era of the band, Ministry will embark on The Squirrely Years Tour beginning on April 29, with a set dominated by Jourgensen’s earliest works. Opening support will come from Nitzer Ebb for the first half of the tour, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult for the second half of the tour and Die Krupps on all dates.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat