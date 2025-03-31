Bright Eyes & Cursive Team Up For New Mashup Single “Recluse I Don’t Have To Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 7:14 PM

Today, Bright Eyes and Cursive have released “Recluse I Don’t Have to Love,” which is a mashup of their modern classic fan favorites “Lover I Don’t Have To Love” and “The Recluse.” Many moons ago, Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst was hanging there with some of his Cursive comrades and messing around on the piano, while playing a rendition of the 2002 licentious anthem, “Lover I Don’t Have To Love.”

Best bud Carly who is the spouse to Cursive’s Matt Maginn, pointed out the musical hook and libertine similarities between that song’s lyrics and “The Recluse” by her husband’s band. For years it was an inside joke: “should we make a mashup, just for fun?” And now, on the eve of Bright Eyes’ North American tour with Cursive, the Kash-up mashup dream has become a reality and it weirdly works.

In other news, Bright Eyes will be kicking off the next leg of their U.S. tour in support of their album, Five Dice, All Threes, which was released in September through Dead Oceans. Cursive will provide support at shows from Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, April 27. At each tour stop, Bright Eyes is partnering with PLUS1 and Propeller to facilitate in-venue fundraising for the Poison Oak Project.

