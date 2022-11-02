Cursive Announce Winter 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott November 2nd, 2022 - 8:21 PM

Cursive has announced a slate of North American headlining shows celebrating 20 years of their third album, Domestica. Thursday and Anthony Green will join the band for the outing. Cursive will be playing the album in its entirety and kicks off November 30 in Nashville, TN. Other stops include Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, Brooklyn and Pittsburgh. The tour will wrap on December 21 in St. Louis, MO. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. See the full itinerary below.

The band recently reissued Domestica with unique packaging including updated, painstakingly rephotographed artwork featuring the same couple, “Sweetie” and “Pretty Baby,” as on the original 2000 art. The packaging also contains a retrospective essay by Kasher that revisits the time, place, and mindframe of the band around the album’s recording sessions in the winter of 1999/2000.

The reissue follows their 2019 album, Get Fixed. The band consists of Tim Kasher, Matt Maginn, Ted Stevens, Clint Schnase, Patrick Newberry and Megan Siebe. They have released nine albums since their debut in 1997.

Cursive Tour Dates:

11/30 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

12/1 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

12/2 – Detroit, MI – El Club

12/3 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II^

12/4 – Joliet, IL – The Forge^

12/5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom^

12/6 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre^

12/7 – Ville de Québec, QC – Imperial Bell+

12/9 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre^

12/10 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall^

12/11 Millersville, PA – Phantom Power^

12/13 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground^

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

12/15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s^

12/16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount^

12/17 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance^

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

12/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe

12/20 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

12/21 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

^ with Thursday & Anthony Green

+ with Thursday