Bright Eyes Perform “June On The West Coast” For The First Time Since 2011

Photo by: Jenna Houchin

Bright Eyes recently returned to the stage to perform “June On The West Coast” for the first time since 2011, according to Stereogum. After some performances supporting September’s Five Dice, All Threes, the band canceled the remainder of their 2024 shows, citing frontman Conor Oberst’s ongoing vocal problems, which impacted his ability to sing. At the time, Oberst assured fans in a video message that the band would return in 2025. They performed at The Van Buren in Phoenix, with Oberst providing an October update that he was “feeling better.”

The rock band returned to the stage at The Van Buren in Phoenix, where they played “June On The West Coast” from their second album, Letting Off The Happiness, from 1998 for the first time since 2011. They performed many songs from their new album, Five Dice, All Threes, which was released on September 20, 2024, along with older favorites from throughout their discography. The setlist included both deep cuts and fan favorites, creating a nostalgic yet fresh experience for the audience. While fans expressed concerns about Oberst’s health on social media last year, attendees reported that the band sounded great.

The American group released their 11th studio album, Five Dice, All Threes, in September. The record featured collaborations between Oberst and a stellar lineup of artists, including Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger and Alex Orange Drink of the So So Glos.

Bright Eyes also updated their Instagram with rescheduled tour dates. The tour will run through April, featuring special guests like Christopher Owens, Quasi, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Cursive. Notably, Cursive will join the band at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on April 17. Fans have shared their excitement for the upcoming shows and Oberst’s successful recovery. Find the full list of dates here and find any remaining tickets here.