Treefort Music Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Bright Eyes, The Linda Lindas & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

Today, Treefort Music Fest has announced their lineup for 2025, which features headlining performances from Sofi Tukker, Bright Eyes, The Linda Lindas and other acts. The event will be taking place on March 26-30 in downtown Boise, Idaho. For ticket and more information, visit treefortmusicfest.com.

Also performing will be Youth Lagoon, Hot Mulligan, The Wood Brothers, Empress of Reckless Kelly, Yot Club, Corook, Hovvdy, Be Your Own Pet, Norman Sann, The Bad Plus, Annie Dirusso, Ducks LTD, The Bug Club, Crack Cloud and other bands.

Frog, Naked Giants, Valley James, Kendra Morris, Casino Hearts, Big Sis, The Jins, Cab Ellis, Black Pontiac, Shred Kelly, Neighbourly and Ahsia will be performing as well.

Treefort Music Fest has been a beacon of vibrancy, diversity and cultural innovation in the Pacific Northwest for over a decade and this year is no exception. Conceived as an extension of the current momentum in the Boise music scene and art scene at large, Treefort’s vision is to provide the opportunity for Boise to play host to the national and regional music scenes, while showcasing local and future talent.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister