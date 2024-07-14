Cursive Shares Intense New Single “Botch Job”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 14th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

The band Cursive shared their new single, “Botch Job.” “Botch Job” is the opener of their upcoming album titled Devourer. Devourer releases September 13th via Run For Cover Records. The newly released track is a catchy song, accompanied by a video directed by Travis Stevens.

You can watch the music video for “Botch Job,” directed by Travis Stevens here:

As explained by singer and guitarist, Tim Kasher, via a press release, “‘Botch Job’ is a rumination on what one has done with this life and those unfulfilling feelings that may accompany such thoughts. At this point, I don’t care to know what damage my body has incurred from years of abuse.” He goes on to continue by saying “It’s those anxiety-fueled gremlins keeping you restless in the dead of night, but put to song.”

Live performances are on the horizon for Cursive, as they are set to perform at Riot Fest on September 20th and set to go on their fall U.S. tour supporting the Devourer album. The tour starts on October 18th in their hometown, Omaha, Nebraska. This new headlining tour comes two years after their 2022 winter tour.

As a band, Cursive has continually pushed themselves artistically. Kasher’s pointed observations were an “interrogation of this voracious creativity that planted the seeds of Devourer,” as said in Cursive’s press release. Kasher is obsessed with consuming different mediums of art including music, film, and literature. He has a strong appreciation for all forms of art.

The album, Devourer, is reported to go into a deep dark space, with themes around anxiety, global issues, self-expression and indulgence, and more. Fans can expect deep topics on this album. Devourer is now available for preorder.

(Photo Credit: Bill Sitzmann)

Cursive Tour Dates:

* = with Gladie, Little Brazil, ** = with Gladie, Criteria, ^ = with Gladie

20/09/24 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

18/10/24 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

19/10/24 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room**

20/10/24 – St. Louis, Off Broadway^

21/10/24 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East^

22/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West^

23/10/24 – Orlando, FL – The Social^

24/10/24 – Miami, FL – Gramps^

25/10/24 – Jacksonville, FL – The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works^

26/10/24 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest 22

27/10/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theatre^

28/10/24 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall^

29/10/24 – Washington, DC – Union Stage^

30/10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts^

01/11/24 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall^

02/11/24 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall^

03/11/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom^

05/11/24 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s^

06/11/24 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre^

07/11/24 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room^