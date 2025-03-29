Refused Play “Soft” Live For First Time Since 1997 During LA Show

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 29th, 2025 - 1:58 PM

The notorious Swedish punk band Refused, known for their anarchist ethos and revolutionary sound, electrified audiences last night at a Los Angeles venue with a powerful and unexpected rendition of “Soft.” This performance marked the first time since 1997 that the band played the song live, making the night distinctly historic for devoted fans.

As the lights dimmed and anticipation rippled through the audience, the members of Refused took their positions on stage, exuding both nostalgia and the raw energy for which they are famous. The band’s frontman, Dennis Lyxzén, addressed the crowd with equal parts charisma and intensity, briefly touching on the significance of the song and its relevance in today’s socio-political climate. As the first chords of “Soft” reverberated through the venue, the crowd erupted in cheers, soaking in the moment of a long-awaited revival.

The performance of “Soft” was nothing short of intense, encapsulating the signature defiance and aggression of Refused. The eclectic fusion of punk and hardcore elements remained as dynamic and infectious as it was over two decades ago. Fans sang along passionately, their voices merging with the frenetic guitar riffs and thunderous drums, crafting a tangible sense of unity and rebellion within the walls of the venue.

Moreover, the evening was pungent with an atmosphere that mirrored the ethos of the band and the era from which they came. The decision to resurrect “Soft” seemed to be a deliberate act by Refused, perhaps as a reminder of the enduring nature of their message and music. The Los Angeles show thus served as both a commemoration of the band’s past and a testament to their unwavering relevance in today’s music scene. Setlist has more information on the band including upcoming dates performances.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela