Cult Of Luna Reimagine Refused’s “Tannhäuser / Derive” For Forthcoming Tribute Album

Refused are continuing the overdue 25th anniversary celebration of their seminal 1998 record with The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated, which is a 12 song tribute album featuring covers from prominent names in hardcore and will be available to stream on November, 8, through Epitaph Records. After approaching 12 bands with the request to rearrange or deconstruct each song, Refused has shared a dark and expansive take on the operatic 10minute saga, “Tannhäuser / Derive,” which is reimagined by Cult of Luna.

While talking about the tune, Cult Of Luna guitarist and vocalist Johannes Persson says: “I hate covers and I usually am very reluctant to spend any time listening to one band playing another band’s songs. However, I’m very excited by the opportunity to dive into another artist’s writing and see how I can contribute my own creative style. For me that’s the only way to justify making a cover, it needs to have the musical mark of the original artist. You need to take what is someone else’s and make it yours by adding, not merely copying.”

The artist adds: “We felt very honored when Refused asked us to cover one of their songs. Not only are they a band that we grew up listening and looking up to but they also were the pinnacle of Umeå hardcore. The scene that was the birthplace of our band. After the recording of ‘The Shape Of Punk To Come’ I remember Dennis boasting about this 6 min epic song, their “Tannhäuser.” That’s the reason why I picked the song. If you want ‘epic’ Dennis, we’ll give you epic!!! And thanks for the trust.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela