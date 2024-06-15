Refused Cancels Stockholm Show After Dennis Lyxzén Suffers A Heart Attack

Home News Collin Herron June 15th, 2024 - 4:49 PM

Refused vocalist Dennis Lyxzén has suffered a “massive” heart attack and cancelled the band’s Stockholm show at Rosendal Garden Party on Friday (6/14). “So this morning I had a massive heart attack at my hotel room,” he writes. “It’s was extremely painful and wildly scary” said Lyxzén. According to brooklynvegan.com, I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks. Which means that the @refused show at @rosendalgardenparty is not happening. A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon.

Refused was also featured on a new album last year with the band Fake News. On mxdwn.com, the first single from the album is called “Delete Myself” and in a press release the tune is described as “a high-energy craft cocktail comprised of punk and garage, finished with unforgettable riffs.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela