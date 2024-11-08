Refused Share New Video For “The Deadly Rhythm” & Touché Amore Cover Of “The Apollo Programme Was A Hoax”

Home News Catalina Martello November 8th, 2024 - 3:16 PM

The punk band Refused shared an official music video for their song from the 1998 album The Shape of Punk to Come “The Deadly Rhythm.” This comes with the announcement of a cover of the album The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated as a celebration of 25 years of the release of their original album The Shape of Punk to Come. The cover album will be released March 28th.

The video opens up with a man putting on black headphones and listening to the song featured. We watch the man stroll and then the video cuts to a dance class. The people are erratically dancing to “The Deadly Rhythm.” The video then cuts back to the man at the start of the video. He walks into a record shop and flips through records. Then the video cuts back to the dance class and then back to the man eating. The man switches the side of the tape and then the slower part of the song comes on. The people are dancing in more of a relaxed manner but then it speeds up once again as the song does. The song follows the pattern of cutting back to the dancing class and then to the man. The video can be cleverly deciphered as though the man is casually walking throughout his city the music he is listening to makes him feel like dancing and lights almost a fire inside of him hence the cutting back to the dancing.

Along with their new music video they also released a Touche Amore cover of their song “The Apollo Programme Was A Hoax”

Refused’s original “The Apollo Programme Was a Hoax” was a soft song with underlying jazzy tones which followed the theme of graceful vocals in the album The Shape of Punk to Come. Touche Amore have completely revamped the song with their unique hardcore sounds. This electric hard vocals matched with the touch bass creates a different perspective of this emotional song.