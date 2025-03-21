Refused Play “Poetry Written In Gasoline” For First Time Ever During Tour Opener

Home News Catalina Martello March 21st, 2025 - 9:15 PM

According to StereoGum, Swedish band, Refused, have played their first show in five years. They opened the show with “Poetry Written In Gasoline.” This is the first time they have played that show live. The song is 7 minutes long and featured in their 1998’s New Noise Theology EP. The band also played “Refused” for the first time since 1993.

The band has broken up numerous times. Their initial break up took place in 1998. Refused came back years after their influential album The Shape of Punk to Come, but their later records weren’t as well-loved. Their last breakup was sudden, but this one had been building for a while. Last year, they were supposed to play their final Swedish show at the Rosendal Garden Party, but had to cancel when lead singer Dennis Lyxzén suffered a heart attack. A few months later, they announced their breakup and plans for one last North American tour. On Thursday, they kicked off the tour in Washington, DC, not far from where they first broke up years ago in Virginia.

This is the setlist from their gig:

01 “Poetry Written In Gasoline”

02 “The Shape Of Punk To Come”

03 “The Refused Party Program”

04 “Rather Be Dead”

05 “Life Support Addiction”

06 “Pump The Brakes”

07 “Blind”

08 “Malfire”

09 “Liberation Frequency”

10 “Summerholidays Vs. Punkroutine”

11 “Refused Are Fucking Dead”

12 “The Deadly Rhythm”

13 “Protest Song ’68”

14 “Elektra”

15 “New Noise”

/////

16 “Coup D’État”

17 “Circle Pit”

18 “Worms Of The Senses/Faculties Of The Skull”





