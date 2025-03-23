Che Aimee Dorval Drops New Song “Joyride”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 23rd, 2025 - 2:43 PM

Che Aimee Dorval has just released her latest track, “Joyride”, and it’s already making waves. Fans can stream the song across various platforms and immerse themselves in the unique soundscape Dorval has crafted. Deviating from her usual collaborative approach, Dorval took this project into her own hands, relying heavily on her instincts. “I really tried to rely on myself with this one. Where I usually would reach out for help, I decided to trust my own gut instinct—and that’s what makes this track so different from anything I’ve released before,” she shared.

Despite not being primarily a guitarist, Dorval fused her folk roots with an exploration of synthesizers and intricate sound design, pushing her creative boundaries and allowing her imagination to flourish. This shift from a guitar-focused creation to one that leaned heavily on synths enabled her to bypass her technical limitations. “Removing that barrier allowed the creative flow to take over, and I’m genuinely happy with how it turned out. It’s not perfect, but it means something and helped me grow as a songwriter and producer,” Dorval reflected on her process.

The new release is not just a song; it is a testament to Dorval’s evolving artistry and a prelude to more personal projects. “There’s much more to come. I’m writing for me now because you only live once, and we might as well do what makes us happy,” Dorval commented. Her fans are encouraged to listen to “Joyride” and share their thoughts on this fresh musical journey.

For those eager to experience Dorval’s music live, she has several upcoming performances with more dates to be announced, ensuring that 2025 will continue to be an exciting year for fans and newcomers alike.