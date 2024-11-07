Che Aimee Dorval Shares Dark New Cover Of Bonnie Li’s “I Want You to Die”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 1:24 PM

Che Aimee Dorval has announced the first release from Evil Art Sessions, which was filmed at the Icons Creating Evil Art Studios in Sweden. And now, the artist has shared her haunting cover of Bonnie Li’s “I Want You to Die.” This is the first of three songs from the series, where Dorval was invited to reimagine a labelmate’s song and perform two of her own tracks in a stripped-down and intimate setting.

As a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performance brings a raw and intensifying darkness that is a bit uncomfortable, while those shadowy thoughts we sometimes face in our hardest moments loom in our minds. As for the music video, each scene shows Dorval performing the tune inside quiet atmosphere.

In other news, Dorval will be heading home for a headline show in Vancouver on April 4. The artist cannot wait to share the special night with her fans at The Fox Cabaret.