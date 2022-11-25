Ché Aimee Dorval Debuts New Song & Video “Loveless”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 25th, 2022 - 5:25 PM

Ché Aimee Dorval had just released an inciting new song called loveless.

The song starts off with chimes and a high pitch guitar. There is something very sharp wrapped up in delicate wrapping. Dorval touches a tree and a sphere like thing, scene changes to sheets blowing. We then see Dorval standing in a field with sheets on hangers.

She is walks somewhere and everything seems to be wrapped up as if it was wrapped away to be never touched again. She walks over to the wrapped piano and slightly plays it. She stands int the middle of the wraps as they blow around her.

She is in a yellow sphere room, the scene switches for a brief moment to the sharp objected wrapped up. As the song moves on, towards the end of the video she goes up to the sharp object. It looks to be the heart of someone wrapped, she takes it out and it resembles a crown.

She watches as the person falls to the ground while she holds the crown.

This song can have many different meanings to it depending on how you receive it. One meaning can be about not having enough self-love or giving your love to someone who might not return it fully.

There is a lyric in her song she repeats which can lead to those two conclusions. “Your love is so wrong, your love is, so loveless.”

To watch the video stream below. For more stories about the artist click here.