Ché Aimee Dorval Shares Beautiful New Single “Falling Under”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 5:17 PM

Today musician Ché Aimee Dorval went on social media to announce the release of her new single “Falling Under” which is the second song from Dorval’s upcoming album The Crowned. “Falling Under” is about the heart wrenching moments of losing someone you love to addiction. During an interview Dorval mentioned how the music video of “Falling Under” is not only about losing someone to addiction, it is also about finding the support.

🎉Falling under is out now🎉 Go watch me frolic in the woods! https://t.co/gduCkXwOc5 pic.twitter.com/H4gDd8F7IP — Ché Aimee Dorval (@CheAimee) October 6, 2022

The music video of “Falling Under” is creative because it looks like a small movie about Dorval feeling lost without her late friend but at the same time she is seeking support from her close friends.The video brings a visual perspective of how important it is to seek help when you are going through a tough time and Dorval does a great job showing the true understanding of what grief is feel like and how happiness can be found in this world. Although “Falling Under” is an emotional piece, the instrumentation brings a catchy pop and funk vibe that can cause listeners to dance along. Also Dorval‘s vocals are phenomenal because the feeling of sadness can be felt while she sings out the lyrics. “Falling Under” is simply a meaningful classic

“Ultimately, it’s about losing a friend to addiction. But instead of focusing on pain in the video, I wanted to shine a light on love, support, and connection. On the people who keep you afloat when you feel like you are drowning. And the importance of saving and taking care of yourself, so that in turn you can help take care of those that need you.” said Dorval