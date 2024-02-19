Che Aimee Dorval Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 12:27 PM

According to social media, Che Aimee Dorval has announced she will be touring the U.S> this spring. The social media post says: “I’ve added MORE DATES to my PNW tour in March! PORTLAND and SPOKANE I’m looking at you! Excited for this tour, it’ll be the first time I’ve ever played any of my solo music in America! Grab some tickets and lets celebrate, Ya?” For tickets and more information please visit cheaimeedorval.com/tour.

Che Aimee Dorval Tour Dates

3/19 – Central Saloon – Seattle, WA

3/20 – Swan Dive – Portland, OR

3/21 – Silver Moon Brewing – Bend, OR

3/22-24- Treefort Fest – Bpise, ID

3-25 – The Big Dipper – Spokane, Wa