Beach Bunny Releases New Song “Energetic, incisive”

Khalliah Gardner March 23rd, 2025 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Beach Bunny, the Chicago-based indie pop trio, has unveiled a new single titled “Big Pink Bubble,” an energetic track characterized by slashing guitar riffs and precise rhythms. Released today as part of their forthcoming third studio album, “Tunnel Vision,” set to be released on April 25 via AWAL, the song captures the thematic essence of frontperson and songwriter Lili Trifilio’s journey toward maintaining personal peace amidst life’s chaos.

The music video for “Big Pink Bubble,” directed by Trifilio herself, is visually stunning. It draws inspiration from the 1998 film “Pleasantville,” known for its striking use of emerging color, and David Lynch’s iconic “Twin Peaks,” specifically the soft pink version of the Red Room. The video’s aesthetic complements the song’s narrative of introspection and individuality, working as a metaphor for the delicate balance between isolation and self-reflection.

Lili Trifilio along with bassist/lead guitarist Anthony Vaccaro and drummer Jon Alvarado recorded “Tunnel Vision” in their hometown of Chicago. With the guidance of producer Sean O’Keefe, noted for his work with Fall Out Boy and Motion City Soundtrack, the album marks a return to the band’s guitar-driven roots while embracing the modernity of power-pop soundscapes. This move marks a departure from the synth-heavy experimentation of their previous album, “Emotional Creature.”

Before “Big Pink Bubble,” the band released several singles from “Tunnel Vision,” including the eponymous track praised by Stereogum for its “big, propulsive, hands-in-the-air guitar-pop anthem” quality. Other tracks, such as “Vertigo” and “Clueless,” have been lauded for their sharp, sweet edge and charm, respectively.

Trifilio’s songwriting on “Tunnel Vision” dives deep into her and her friends’ experiences of quarter-life crises and existential challenges. Post-pandemic, she battled writer’s block but eventually found inspiration by turning inward. This introspective journey is evident throughout the album’s ten tracks, showcasing her lyricism’s incisive ability to articulate complex emotional landscapes.

Beach Bunny has achieved notable success since their inception. The band’s singles “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9” have been RIAA-certified Platinum, with “Sports” attaining Gold certification, and their streaming numbers have surpassed one billion on Spotify alone. Their notable performances include touring with Melanie Martinez, and Lili Trifilio has added to her creative endeavors by founding and curating the annual sell-out Chicago music festival, Pool Party.

