Beach Bunny Team Up With Hank Heaven For Collaborative New Single “Beloved”

Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Today, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter and guitarist new artist Hank Heaven released their single, “Beloved,” featuring internationally acclaimed multi-platinum musician Beach Bunny. Together, the pair seamlessly blend vulnerability and venom as they lament the isolation of taking the high road. The endlessly catchy song synthesizes Hank’s genre-bending spirit, incorporating elements from country to ultra-processed pop atop their perennially sharp and classically honed guitar. “Beloved” is produced by Hank’s longtime creative collaborator Jake Luppen (Charly Bliss, Samia.)

While talking about the song, Hank says: “‘Beloved’ is a song about how isolating anger is. Though hating someone is a lonely experience I was stoked to have Lili of Beach Bunny feature on the track to show how universal that loneliness is.”

Last year, Hank released their deeply promising debut EP, Call Me Hank. Where once the Hank was but a character to explore the heightened extremes of masculinity as well as struggles with their old identity and born name. In the time since the EP’s release they have come out as nonbinary, changed their own name to Hank and their multi-dimensional being has folded together. Now a full person, wrestling with all the intricacies that entails. Hank is finishing work on their debut album.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette