Beach Bunny Shares Catchy New Song & Video “Weeds”

Finneas Gregory July 23rd, 2022 - 10:57 AM

Viral American rock band Beach Bunny recently released a brand new single, “Weeds,” as well as a brand new music video. According to an article on Stereogum, “Weeds” came out just two short days before the July 22 release of their second full-length album, Emotional Creature.

Vocalist and songwriter of Beach Bunny, Lili Trifilio, described the personal meaning behind the music and lyrics of the band’s new single “Weeds” stating: “Felt like I was taking ownership of my emotions instead of letting my emotions drive me into despair.”

The song is incredibly catchy, featuring imaginative guitar hooks, steady percussion and airy vocals. All of these components, combined with the inspiring and heartfelt lyrics, make an incredible song that, even with its nearly 3 and 1/2 minute runtime, feels like it ends too soon.

The music video for “Weeds” is incredibly well-made and well-directed, much like the band’s other videos. It manages to strike a balance between surreal and action-packed, combined with some occasional humorous moments; it suits the song’s unique tone very well. The video is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed tens of thousands of views, almost three thousand likes and much praise from fans, all within the three days since being posted.

Overall, with an impressive brand new single, “Weeds,” a brand new and creative music video and a brand new, recently released album, Emotional Creature, with 12 brand new songs, it is safe to say that this week has been a good one for fans of Beach Bunny.