Beach Bunny Team Up With Bob Odenkirk For Intergalactic New Video “Karaoke”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 4th, 2022 - 6:57 PM

The power pop outfit Beach Bunny have teamed up with the actor and filmmaker Bob Odenkirk on the music video for their new single “Karaoke.” The new track comes from the band’s upcoming second studio album Emotional Creature, set to release on July 22 through Mom+Pop Records.

This newest offering from Emotional Creature is a beautiful display of Beach Bunny’s ability to write tunes that are extremely catching while also evoking feelings of longing and sorrow. The soundscape of “Karaoke,” produced by Sean O’Keefe, is dominated by the singing and guitar work of vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Lili Trifilio and guitarist Matt Henkels, beginning with a more melancholic sound and eventually speeding up and embracing a more upbeat tone as the track concludes. The band describes this latest track as being “about having a crush – it’s about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty. It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

In the music video for the track, directed by Eliza Chance and produced by Shea Jones, we see the four-piece band in a room on a Star Wars/Star Trek-inspired trip through space. On the group’s TV is a recording of the band playing the track over a minimalist white background. Toward the end of the video, we see Bob Odenkirk, acting as the Star Captain for the crew, delivering a message instructing them to locate a “Star Agent Zero,” a task which entrusts them with the fate of the universe.

Watch the official music video for “Karaoke” via YouTube below.

“Karaoke” is the third single that Beach Bunny has released in anticipation of Emotional Creature, following their earlier tracks “Oxygen” and “Fire Escape.” Beach Bunny has recently performed at the 2022 Mission Creek Festival, alongside such acts as Soccer Mommy and Squirrel Flower.